The History Fix – Series 2 – Programme 9 – 26th October 2021

We hear about Tomás MacDonagh and his time in Kilkenny. The latest study carried out on the bodies of Kilkenny’s famine victims. Richard Walsh on the history of Tullahought Church. Rambling Houses and their role in the preservation of our rich storytelling & music traditions and of course the ‘Curious Case’. All on The History Fix presented by MaryAnn Vaughan and funded by the Kilkenny Creative Ireland Programme and Kilkenny Decade of Centenaries Programme and made in collaboration with the Heritage Office at Kilkenny County Council