One in nine women will get Breast Cancer in their lifetime.

Last year, the Health Service Executive screened 137,134 women for the disease, compared to a target of 195 thousand meaning it has missed their own targets for the past two years.

The HSE says this is a result of the service being paused for several months because of the Covid pandemic.

Niamh is a Kilkenny native who went through treatment for Breast Cancer in 2023, she says that the age for screening women needs to be looked at and spoke to Brian Redmond on The KCLR Daily.