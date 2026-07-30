Carlow captain Roisin Bailey insists the occasion of playing in Croke Park won’t change her side’s mindset as they prepare for Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final.

Ed Burke’s unbeaten side face Antrim at 11.45am on Sunday, bidding to complete a remarkable season by lifting the All-Ireland title.

You can hear the final live on KCLR’s Carlow frequency, with coverage brought to you by Dan Morrissey & Co.

Speaking to KCLR Sport during the TG4 All-Ireland Finals media day at GAA headquarters, Bailey admitted Croke Park is an awe-inspiring venue, but says the team is focused solely on the task at hand.

“You are looking out on that pitch and it’s pretty big from up here. Hopefully my legs will carry me around it.

“I saw Kobe McDonald’s interviews after Mayo’s win on Sunday and he said every pitch is the same, there are two goals on either end.

“I am going to try and look at it that way, and all the girls the same.”

Bailey says that despite the historic setting, the team’s objective remains unchanged.

“We have a job to do on Sunday, no matter the location, the job stays the same.”

Carlow head into the decider with an incredible record of 17 wins from 17 matches this season and will be hoping to cap off a historic campaign with All-Ireland glory at Croke Park.

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