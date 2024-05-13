In our Brian’s Not Here to Judge You series, we’re meeting members of the diverse communities across Kilkenny and Carlow, and platforming stories of inclusivity and community engagement.

This week, Brian headed to Carlow to meet Nicky Kealy. Nicky tells Brian about life with a visual impairment. KCLR96FM · The KCLR Daily: Brian’s Not Here To Judge You (Part 4) This series is funded through Coimisiún na Meán Sound & Vision Fund.