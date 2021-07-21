The numbers of people in Carlow & Kilkenny claiming the PUP continues to fall

The numbers claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment locally continue to fall.

5,095 people in Carlow and Kilkenny received the support payment this week.

That’s a drop of more than 250 on last weeks figures alone.

At the peak last May 18,600 locals were availing of the payment.

Meanwhile, the Policing Authority’s outlined how many Covid related fines have been issued locally – details here

And indoor dining looks set to resume from Monday – read about that here.