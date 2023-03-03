“The opportunities going forward for the businesses in Kilkenny are absolutely massive” says Minister Neale Richmond on local visit

“The opportunities going forward for the businesses in Kilkenny are absolutely massive”.

So Minister Neale Richmond told KCLR News as he wound down his trip to the county yesterday (Thursday, 2nd March).

Appointed in January of this year to the position of Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Business and the Department of Social Protection, he began his visit in the city meeting with Mayor David Fitzgerald.

Together, they took a tour of the Castle Yard where a range of craftspeople are based and where Kilkenny Design formed sixty years ago.

We heard from some of those he met:

There was a quick stop at the adjoining Butler House with designer Orla Kelly who’d recently revamped the bedrooms. Also on hand was Nevin Cody of Shenanigans Walking Tours to outline some of the history of the area for Minister Richmond.

And it was onto the National Design and Craft Gallery to view the latest exhibition there:

CluneTech

The Minister paid a visit to CluneTech‘s headquarters where he met with transition year students who were enjoying a week of experience while also meeting with some of the company’s personnel, alongside Deputy John Paul Phelan.

The Minister was also present for a significant signing between Taxback International and Germany based WTS Global …

Callan

The last local stop was in Callan where Cllr Joe Lyons had arranged for representatives of the business community to meet with the Minister in the office above his own shop.

Those individuals had plenty to say, and outlined some of that for KCLR:

Minister Richmond’s final duty in Kilkenny was to speak with KCLR News’ Edwina Grace: