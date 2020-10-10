The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 10th October 2020 (Full Show)

On this mornings The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan has the answers to all of your gardening queries,

Baking Goddess, Lorraine Aspell of Daisy Cottage Farm tells us about her recent two star award at the Great Taste Awards in England and her Master’s in Gastronomy and Food Studies.

On World Mental Health Day, Nutritional Coach and Fitness Instructor Nathalie Lennon, candidly shares her struggles with an eating disorder and body confidence and encourages listeners to talk, seek help, talk some more and to know that you matter.

Neuroscientist, author and host of The Super Brain podcast discusses brain fog and the potential long-term effects of Covid19.

She’s preformed for President’s and sold out Carnegie Hall, and this morning the wonderful Orla Fallon joined us for music and a chat.

Co-Lead of the Active Consent Programme, Dr. Siobhan O’Higgins tells us how young people are being supported to have positive and confident sexual encounters.

Denise Brennan, Spa Manager at The Lyrath Estate, talks about how we can immerse ourselves in luxury in the beautiful surrounds of The Oasis Spa.