The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 17th October 2020

Green fingered, Shirley Lanigan answers all of your gardening queries,

Restaurateur, Peter Brady discusses the impact of Covid19 restrictions on the food industry,

Fine Gael Deputy, John Paul Phelan, addresses his party colleague Alan Farrell’s comments that NPHET may not be fit for purpose and speculation that we may be headed towards a full, country wide Level 5 lock-down.

Nine time, All-Ireland medal winning hurling legend, Jackie Tyrrell, chats work, life and new baby love.

From nurse to entrepreneur, Ciara Redmond Neale talks about setting up her “Little Nest” within The Birdcage Cafe in Bagenalstown.

Theatre, Opera director and member of the steering group of the National Campaign for the Arts, Tom Creed welcomes the substantial investment in the arts, outlined in this week’s budget and discusses the survival and recovery of the industry.