The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 24th October 2020 (Full Show)

A great day for Borris Lace as their Common Threads: Laces Across The Border project goes live this afternoon. Brigid O’Regan joins us to discuss. You can find the project through the following link and on Facebook @IrishLaces

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2gQy7HOCMLsOpXxRbm0p2A

Our resident Gardening expert, Shirley Lanigan gives us ideas for lock-down gardening projects.

Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin, Denis Nulty offers listeners a blessing.

Savour Kilkenny goes online this year and Chairperson Ger Mullally gives us the details,

The “Search Angel” Clodagh Malone of the Coalition of Mother and Baby Home Survivors gives her reaction to this weeks Dáil vote.

We say Ciao! to Psychotherapist Mags Bowen, who is challenging herself to new things and inviting listeners to join her.

Dr. Desmond O’Mahony of the national longitudinal study of children – Growing Up In Ireland, tells us about their latest findings.