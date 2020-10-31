The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden: 31st October 2020 (Full Show)

On this morning’s Saturday Show with Edward Hayden:

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan discusses the physical and mental health benefits of gardening.

Emily Miller, Marketing Manager of Petmania has Ten Tips on how to keep pets safe this Halloween.

The Mammy of Irish Politics Mary O’Rourke gives a heart felt interview on her experience of lockdown.

Teacher, endurance athlete, motivational speaker & author Enda O’Doherty tells us how he ended up on Kilimanjaro with a washing machine on his back.

Author Niamh Boyce reads an excerpt from her book “Her Kind” about Alice Kyteler and Ireland’s first witch trial which took place in Kilkenny over 700 years ago.