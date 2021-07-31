The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 31st July

On this morning’s show;

Our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan joins us to answer all of your garden queries.

Milliner Michelle Treacy on winning the Creative Professional Category at this years Kilkenny’s Businesswomen of the year.

Louise Doyle, Chairperson at Highview Athletic FC, chats to Edward about being the first female chairperson of a club in the history of Kilkenny league and the club’s future events.

Rebecca Storm, Ireland’s first lady of musical theatre, chats with Edward about her career and her gig at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on the 7th August.

Aisling Kelly spoke to Linda in Beoga Nutrition with thanks to www.shopcarlowkilkenny.ie.

Author Shiela Forsey talks about her book “The Lake House at Lenashee: An Unsolved Irish Mystery”

