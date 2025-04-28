Applications are now officially open for the prestigious 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards, a highlight event in the Irish agricultural calendar. This year marks the 27th edition of the awards, which are proudly run by Macra na Feirme, in partnership with FBD, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), and Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards celebrate the remarkable talent, hard work, and innovation of Ireland’s next generation of farmers. From the dairy fields to forestry, horticulture to land mobility, this competition shines a light on young farmers who are making a difference in the industry and shaping the future of Irish agriculture.

Award Categories:

The 2025 awards offer a range of categories to reflect the diversity and expertise across the agricultural sector:

Dairy : Recognising excellence in dairy farming, from herd management to sustainability practices.

Drystock : Celebrating achievements in beef and sheep farming, with a focus on profitability and animal welfare.

Horticulture : Honouring young farmers in the ever-growing sector of plant production and market gardening.

Forestry : Recognising sustainable forest management and the crucial role of forestry in Ireland’s farming future.

Land Mobility : Awarding innovation in land leasing, land access, and opportunities for young farmers.

Plus, new categories: Best Young Entrant and Biodiversity, encouraging applicants to showcase their environmental efforts and commitment to enhancing biodiversity on their farms.

How to Enter:

According to Macra President Elaine Holihan, the process of entering the awards couldn’t be easier. Speaking to KCLR News, Holihan urged young farmers from all sectors to apply for the awards, stating, “You can enter online through the Macra website, and we encourage anyone with a passion for farming and innovation to get involved. It’s a fantastic opportunity to highlight the work you are doing in your community and across Ireland’s agricultural sector.”