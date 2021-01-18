‘The Tonic’ – Give Yourself A Boost. Programme 1 Thursday 14th January 2021

Paddy Cole, saxophonist with the some of the big showbands, kicks off the first programme in ‘The Tonic’ series, with a lively conversation with presenter John Masterson about his new book ‘The King of the Swingers’. Paddy also chats about his five favourite things. Kilkenny Wedding Celebrant, Noelle Cody regales us with an account of some of the symbols and traditions around weddings while legendary Kilkenny senior hurler, Eddie Kerr talks about the hurling in his day and the changes that have taken place over the years. ‘The Tonic’ is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland, an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare fund delivered by Pobal. Keep Well