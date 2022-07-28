The Waterford Road outside Kilkenny city’s best avoided this (Thursday) evening as Foulkstown cemetery mass is set to take place

The Waterford Road outside Kilkenny city’s best avoided later today.

The annual graveyard mass at Foulkstown cemetery gets underway at 7:30pm and is set to be busier than usual from about 6pm.

Typically hundreds of people descend on the graveyard, one of the biggest in the county, to remember family and friends buried there.

Associated traffic tends to see a knock-on effect for other routes including the Kells Road and Ring Road.

Roads policing Inspector Paul Donohoe has this advice; “To ask people when they’re leaving the city going home from work, going out the Waterford Road heading for the motorway or Danesfort, just to reduce their speed and have some consideration for the people that will be parking on the main road and they’ll have long walks to the graveyard as always happens every year so just asking motorists to be concious of that and the people crossing in front of them on the road I’d ask people when they’re travelling out that road to really reduce their speed, same as if htey’re in a built-up area in town, and respect people going to the graveyard”.

There’s also expected to be a knock-on effect too to the Kells Road, which runs parallel to the Waterford Road, and the Ring Road too.

Inspector Donohoe says people need to add extra journey time to their plans which may involve these routes.