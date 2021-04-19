The Way It Is Monday 19th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Edward Hayden is in the hot seat for Sun Nunn until Friday to bring you a great week of The Way It Is,

On Mondays Show,

Edward talks to Pat O’Carroll about the rivers and the investments that are made,

HSE Senior Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle chats to Edward about sensory integration and what it means,

Singer and Songwriter Alison Kealy Hayes on her new album and creating music throughout the Pandemic,

Sinead Blanchfield, Music Development Officer with Music Generation Kilkenny tells Edward about an amazing opportunity for young people they have coming up,

Leaving Cert Calculated Grades with Gemma Lawlor Guidance Teacher at Tyndell College in Carlow

and We have the third programme in the Nore Vision Project series funded by the Kilkenny Leader Partnership.