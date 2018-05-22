8th Amendment Debate on The Way It Is, KCLR, 21 May 2018
Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is Monday 21st May 2018: 8th Amendment Debate

Martina Dunphy 34 mins ago
Less than a minute
The Way It Is with Sue Nunn

The Way It Is on Monday 21 May 2018 was turned over to a dedicated debate on the 8th Amendment.

Panelists included

  • Abigail Malone (Save The 8th)
  • Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin TD, Yes)
  • Professor Ray O’Sullivan (Consultant Obstetrician, Yes)
  • Dr. Kirsten Fuller (GP South Tipperary, Medical Alliance for 8th)
  • Daithi Mac Carthaigh (Barrister, Save The 8th)
  • Ruth Fletcher (Lecturer in medical law, Lawyers For Choice)

Martina Dunphy

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close