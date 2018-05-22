Catch UpThe Way It Is
The Way It Is Monday 21st May 2018: 8th Amendment Debate
The Way It Is on Monday 21 May 2018 was turned over to a dedicated debate on the 8th Amendment.
Panelists included
- Abigail Malone (Save The 8th)
- Kathleen Funchion (Sinn Féin TD, Yes)
- Professor Ray O’Sullivan (Consultant Obstetrician, Yes)
- Dr. Kirsten Fuller (GP South Tipperary, Medical Alliance for 8th)
- Daithi Mac Carthaigh (Barrister, Save The 8th)
- Ruth Fletcher (Lecturer in medical law, Lawyers For Choice)