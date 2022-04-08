The Way It Is with Aisling Kelly; Friday, 8th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Aisling Kelly is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today,

Fleadh Cheoil Cheatharlach is kicking off this weekend after two missed years, Aisling chats with Áine Donohoe who fills us in on what we can expect,

The Masters are underway, we hear from Golf Experts from Carlow Golf Club,

John Conway tells us about the Ireland’s Three Tenors concert taking place in Carlow this evening,

The Friday Panel look back on the week that was,

The one man show Spliced is coming to the Watergate today, Aisling chats to performer and writer Timmy Creed,

and Zoe Carol tells us why it is important to sometimes say “no”,