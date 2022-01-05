The Way It Is with Brian Redmond 5th January 2021

The Way It Is;

Castlecomer Students tell Edwina Grace about their BT Young Scientist projects.

Pat Durkin chats to Brian about how to look after birds in this cold weather

St. Kieran’s students tell Edwina Grace about their BT Young Scientist projects

Dr. Jonathan Jacob checks in with Brian about what’s happening in Tydall GP practice and tells him about the growing pressure on GPs across the country.

A seal has reappeared in the River Nore in Thomastown. Brian gets the latest updates from Wildlife Officer with the Heritage Council,Lorcán Scott.

Eimear Cody is Senior Executive engineer at Kilkenny County Council. She tells Brian about a new project being run by the Council to entice builders and housing developers into the county.