The Way It Is with Brian Redmond; Tuesday 12th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Eileen O Rourke of Carlow Tourism tells us things we can do in Carlow this Easter,

Vet Bobby Ortiz tells us how to care for bunnies,

Karla Kelly fills us in on Breathe with the Beat that’s coming to Kilkenny in aid of Teach Tom,

Domhnall Doyle speaks with Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien,

Dr. Paula Greally on C-Sections and how to care after them,

Aideen Hartney of The National Disability Authority on the How’s It Going Kilkenny & Carlow Survey,

and Willie White tells us about his show that’s coming to Carlow tonight.