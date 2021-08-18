The Way It Is with Domhnall Doyle 18th August 2021

The Way It Is;

Domhnall Doyle is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week.

On today’s show,

Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, on the condition of the nursing homes with regards to the worrying outbreaks of COVID-19 across the border in Tipperary and nursing homes,

Clinical Director of St. Luke’s General Hospital Prof. Garry Courtney on the COVID-19 outbreak and new ward protocols,

Marianne Walsh, Nutrition Manager of National Dairy Council on healthy lunchboxes for back to school,

Our resident GP, Dr. Justin Kwong on the new guidance around COVID-19 testing,

Damian Young, CEO of Zeus Scooters in Carlow, on their rapid journey of expansion across Europe,

And our very own Ethna Quirke reads an open letter from an award winning Afghani journalist published by The Financial Times this morning,