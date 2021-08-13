The Way It Is with Edward Hayden Friday 13th August 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Edward in for Sue today,

Ed Donohoe from Donohoe Town and Country on how the Kilkenny Housing Market is at the moment for buyers and renters,

Anna Marie McHugh, Asst. Managing Director of National Ploughing Association, tells Edward the frustration of being excluded from talks of the reopening the Ploughing,

Laura Warren of Elite Living Nutrition tells us about how a change in weather affects out eating habits,

Paul Murphy of Paul Murphy Painting on his unique bespoke hand-painted designs,

Sean Butler, a member of our Friday Panel, talks about what happened during the week – Global Warming, Glanbia Cheese Plant, Covid Cases,

Paul Murphy and Catherine Cunniffe talks about the ‘Buy a Brick’ Fundraiser for Danesfort GAA and Camogie Club,

And Niamh Cleary, owner of Flex and Flow Fitness, chats about pilates

Listen back here;