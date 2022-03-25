The Way It Is with Edward Hayden; Friday 25th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Looking for América is coming to the Watergate and we have tickets to give away. Federico Julián González fills us in on what it is about,

Sarah Dermody tells us all about Mullinavat Matters and the work they do,

The Kilkenny Student Enterprise Awards took place today, we get the latest from Catherine Hennessy and Junior category winner Ciara Ryan,

Our Friday Panel, Sean Butler and Pat O’Neill look back at the week,

A fundraiser for Dylan Stynes is happening in The Talbot tomorrow,

We chat Daffodil Day with Josephine Kelly of the Irish Cancer Society,

and Lars Andersen of My Nametags on the most traditional Irish names,