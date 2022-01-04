The Way It Is with Edward Hayden Tuesday 4th January 2021

The Way It Is;

Is it the right decision for schools to open on Thursday? Simon Lewis Principal of Educate Together Carlow tells us his thoughts on the schools returning.

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas talks about his restaurant winning the Best Tourism/Hospitality Business award at the ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021. He chats the how the alcohol prices have impacted his business.

The History Man Carlow, It was around this time last year that the first programme in the Historyman Carlow series was broadcast and over 2021 you would have heard all sorts of stories about people and events from Carlow’s past. Today is the last programme of this series and Donal Cadogan, writer and narrator brings us the story of the Aughney sisters from Tullow who were active in Cuman na mBan and supported the anti-Treaty side during the Civil War.

Dr. Justin Kwong chats to Edward about all things Covid. He contracted Covid over Christmas and tells us about his experience with it.

Golfer Luke Donnelly is running a raffle for his sponsor for the year. He tells Edward about the Alps Tour and more.

and Colin Phillips of Compass Physio on getting back into exercise after Christmas.