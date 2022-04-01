The Way It Is with Edwina Grace; Friday 1st April 2022

The Way It Is;

Edwina Grace is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn this week,

On today’s show,

Frank Greaney Courts Correspondent on the sentencing of Trevor Rowe,

All things Kilkenny Sunflower Field -Derek Devoy and John tell us all about it,

We get a visit from Maverick the lamb from Nore Valley Petting Farm,

Colin Ahern, President of Kilkenny Chamber on Outdoor dinning,

Our Friday Panel look back on the week that was,

La Boheme are holding a Ukrainian Day this Sunday, Peter McCormac tells us what we can expect,

and Kieran Commerford on Land Use, Vacancy and Dereliction Mapping dataset for the Carlow town centre.