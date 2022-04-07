The Way It Is with Edwina Grace, Thursday 7th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Edwina Grace is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today,

On today’s show,

Sean McKeown, Director of Services at Kilkenny County Council chats about the Kilkenny Greenway,

Cllr Willie Quinn gives us an update from Mhuinebeag’s Municipal District Meeting,

Anna May McHugh tells us about this years Ploughing Championships,

Martin Bridgeman was at the launch of the Smithwick Kilkenny Roots Festival last night,

Kathryn Thomas tells us about her new Pure Results Retreats,

Edwina Grace finds out what people think about NAMA purchasing Ferrybank Shopping Centre,

Krisztina Rozanich on the painting she is raffling to help Ukrainians coming into Ireland,

Edwina caught up with Carlow Lions Club to see what they have coming up,

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of tonight’s farm show,