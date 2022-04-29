The Way It Is with Matt O’Keffee; Friday 29th April 2022

The Way It Is;

Matt O’Keeffe is in the hot seat for Sue Nunn today,

Retired Irish Major General Kieran Brennan gives us an update on the war,

Brian Redmond of the Carlow Vintage Car Show tells us about the show that is coming on Sunday 8th,

Shannon and Domhnall went to the Troyswood Waterplant to see the progress at the site,

Naoise Nunn tells us about the Cat Laughs Festival that is coming in June,

The Friday Panel take a look back on the week,

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather.com on how the bank holiday weekend will look,

and Robbie Dowling from the KCLR Sports team on upcoming sport this weekend.