The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 1st September, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Tadhg Young, Executive Vice President of the Country Head State Street Ireland, discusses the 400 new jobs for Kilkenny as State Street selects Ireland for its new global cybersecurity and technology unit,

Minister Malcolm Noonan shares his thoughts on these job opportunities and the bird hunting season,

Senior HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy addressing the COVID pounds,

Public transport returns to 100% starting today; Senior Regional Operations Manager Adrian O’Loughlin from Bus Eireann on this,

We hear from Ellen Molloy who was awarded The International Goal of the Year for her cracking strike for the Ireland Women’s Under-17s against Iceland,

Dr Justin Kwong on occular migraine and his medical opinion on what guidelines should be followed by a vaccinated parent if their child had developed COVID from school,

Gwen Blanchfield, together with her Dad Gavin, announces her new album,

Andrew McGuiness, Mayor of Kilkenny, responds to the announcement of 400 jobs for Kilkenny,

And Barbara Brennan, See Change Programme Leader, tells us about the 2021 Green Ribbon Campaign which is launched to tackle mental health stigma,