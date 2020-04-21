The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 21st April 2020

Janette Dwyer, Head of Service Social Care South East Community Healthcare talks about the supports the HSE are providing to assist the twenty nursing homes in Carlow and Kilkenny during the Covid 19 crisis

Kilkenny singer songwriter Majella Murphy has written her first song in a long time and shares her experiences of life at the moment

Dr John Faul, Consultant in Respiratory and Sleep Medicine talks about the quality of people’s sleep and how it is affected by the Covid-19 crisis and interesting studies in sleep

Anne Marie Hoyne, teacher at St John of God’s Primary School Kilkenny and Emma McGuinness and her daughter Ellie a student at the school on how both teachers and their pupils are missing each other during this Covid -19 emergency

KCLR Breakfast show presenter John Walsh pays tribute to Ronan O’Rahilly founder of Radio Caroline