The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 14th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s Show,

Vigils for Ashling Murphy all over the country. We catch up with Stephanie McDermott and Cllr Adrienne Wallace to hear about the Carlow and Kilkenny events.

Dr Paula Greally on the addiction that is Wordle,

Jane Phelan lactation consultant on her work, her babies and the low levels of breastfeeding in Ireland,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back on the main stories of the week,

Domhnall Doyle with the latest in the Djokovic saga,

And very excited to talk to the first female Mayor of Breuberg in Germany who just happens to be from Carlow and speaks Irish.