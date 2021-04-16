Catch UpThe Way It Is

The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 16th April 2021

Today, back on the mountains, Sue talks to Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue on mountain safety

Carlow’s Pat Byrne, now in Austin Texas is releasing a new song tomorrow and he tells Sue all about it

Thomas Dowling of Dreamstuff on some theatre and art workshops for young people,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week that was,

And Members of the traveling community tell us what they have learned from the year of the pandemic.

