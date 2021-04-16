The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 16th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, back on the mountains, Sue talks to Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue on mountain safety

Carlow’s Pat Byrne, now in Austin Texas is releasing a new song tomorrow and he tells Sue all about it

Thomas Dowling of Dreamstuff on some theatre and art workshops for young people,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week that was,

And Members of the traveling community tell us what they have learned from the year of the pandemic.