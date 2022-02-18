The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 18th February 2022

The Way It Is;

Storm Eunice the aftermath as we hear of the death of a Wexford Council employee in the course of dealing with the effects of the storm, Niall Dollard tells us more,

We meet the Moldovan Ambassador to Ireland who is very fond of Kilkenny, Ambassador Larisa Miculet chats with Sue,

Our Friday Panel, Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week that was,

Kilkenny based Lighthouse studio’s tells us about The Cuphead show that premiers on Netflix tonight.

And The World Wide Web, the inimitable Richie Kavanagh releases his latest song today.