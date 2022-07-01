The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 1st July 2022

The Way It Is;

It’s the last day for change of mind for CAO for Leaving Cert students. You are being asked not to forget apprenticeships and post Leaving Cert courses. Fiona Hyde of SOLAS tells us more.

Our Friday panel this week is Sean Butler and TD John McGuinness. They look back on the week that was.

We hear about a lot of kittens from Caitriona Leahy. She has some kittens that need to be adopted.

Barry Kenny, head of communication at Iarnrod Eireann is volunteering in Moldova with Ukranian refugees and he tells us how he is getting on.

Robbie Dowling of KCLR sport previews Scorline ahead of this evening and looks forward to tomorrow’s crunch match between Kilkenny & Clare. He is joine by Harry Ewing from the Horizon Irish Open.

Martin Quilty of our KCLR Camán Caint has an appeal for a bus driver for this weekend’s game.

Kilkenny County Council’s Housing Strategic Policy Committee, or SPC, met earlier today for a single-item agenda ie to discuss the Self Help Scheme and whether or not the local authority rolls it out. Our Edwina Grace was there.