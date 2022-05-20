The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 20th May 2022

The Way It Is;

We look forward to some holidays abroad with Tom Britton of Marble City Travel,

Michael Walsh looking forward to this weekend’s hurling,

Is calorie counting a dying art? Caoimhe Kenny tells us more,

Our Friday Panel, Pat O Neill and Sean Butler will look back at the week that was,

It’s Bee day, Sarah Gough of Mileevan tells us about how her company is dependent on the very special creatures,

And Major General retired Kieran Brennan with his update on the Ukraine war.