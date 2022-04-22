The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 22nd April 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear from Edwina Grace who was at the official opening of the new wing at St Luke’s hospital where she spoke to Minister Stephen Donnelly and staff at the hospital,

Stephen Murphy, builder on the rising cost of building material,

Martin Rafter is with us to update on the accommodation situation for Ukrainian refugees in Kilkenny city and county,

Dermot Mulligan on 10 years of Carlow County Museum,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler will look back at the week that was,

Cllr Deirdre Cullen welcomes the bill on stalking and near fatal strangulation,

We hear how the Lions are going all environmental,

And a cat show for the exotic and not so exotic household pussy cats,