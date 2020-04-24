The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 24th April 2020

The Kilkenny County Council Library Service are commencing a new book delivery service to library members that are over 70 and are cocooning. Dorothy O’Reilly, Kilkenny Library Service gives Sue all the details in the following piece

The bees are busy these days rearing young and out foraging pollen; they may even begin swarming too. Larry O’Reilly a beekeeper in Graiguecullen Carlow gives an insight into their activities at the moment

Jonny Dowling from Intosport, Castlecomer gives an update on how they are getting on making scrubs for St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny

Dr Paula Greally a Carlow GP reacts to Donal Trump – his disinfectant and UV light claims for Covid -19. She also reiterates health advice pertinent to this pandemic

Superintendent Aidan Brennan from Carlow Kilkenny Gardai joins Sue to re-enforce the message for people to stay at home and obey government advice and regulations during the Coronavirus crisis