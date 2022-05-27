The Way It Is with Sue Nunn, Friday 27th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We hear from two local animators involved in the making of Bob’s Burger which shows at the IMC in Kilkenny today,

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler look back at the stories of the week,

Grennan Craft School in Thomastown have their Graduate Show today, very much worth dropping in to see some wonderful work, Eva Lynch tells us about it,

Sinead Burke has been hearing from Garda Inspector for Roads Paul Donoghue about the potential dangers of large silage machinery on our roads this weekend,

Edwina Grace reports from the launch of the new carpark at Poulanassey Waterfall,

Sue chats with Cllr Eamon Alyward about Poulanassey Waterfall and how beautiful it is,

And Paula Soraghan tells us about Voice and the virtual event they have coming up.