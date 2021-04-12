The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 12th April 2021

The Way It Is;

Today, remembering Shay Healy for the remarkable person he was, Richie Kavanagh and Monica Hayes pay tribute.

Back to school, great to see all the students out in the sunshine today in their uniforms, Sue chats to local principal about how the day went

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle is talking concentration

Domhnall Doyle on the latest Covid 19 and vaccine updates,

Turlough O Brien on being out and about in our counties

Outdoor dining and what local authorities will be doing, Sue talks to Martina Comerford Kilkenny County Council Tourism Officer on this

And the second in our series of Nore Vision, looking at the Health and Wellbeing of the River Nore.