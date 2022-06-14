The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 13th June 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show:

Noel Richardson, one of two high-profile Men’s Health Week ambassadors joins Sue in the studio for the week that’s in it.

Mooncoin musician Suzanne Rowe on her musical trip to France and her latest album.

This morning saw the launch of the South East Food Stories which sees the county councils of Kilkenny, Carlow, Wexford, Waterford, and Tipperary come together with the support of a number of organisations, including Failte Ireland. Edwina Grace has some food stories and reports from there for us.

Solar Bones at the Watergate Theatre has swept the boards in last night’s Irish Times Theatre Awards. Olga Barry of Kilkenny Arts Festival tells us more.

Sinead Kehoe of the KCLR Scoreline team looks ahead to tonight’s Full Time.

Eoin O’Brien tells us about Life Long Learning at the South East Technological University.