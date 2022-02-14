The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 14th February 2022

The Way It Is;

On Monday’s Show,

Sinead Kehoe chats about the big game over the weekend,

A Kilkenny company set to corner the European market post Brexit for seed potatoes, Pat Fitzgerald of Beotanics tells us more.

Edward Hayden brings us his romantic sharing platter for the day that’s in it,

We catch up with Patrick Murphy of the Irish Fisherman’s association and ask did the Russian Navy actually turn up for maneuvers off the west coast of Ireland,

Adi Roche tells us that Operation Valentine goes ahead in Ukraine despite hostilities in the region,

And our Trees series which goes out at this time every Monday evening, and which explores all aspects of trees from their recreational benefits to their economic benefits and of course to their benefits as a carbon sink. Andrew O’Carroll is Kilkenny’s Representative on the National IFA Farm Forestry Committee and last week Monica met him and Michael Somers, Forestry Advisor with Teagasc and regular contributor to this series, at Andrew’s Sitka Spruce plantation in Ballygorteen, Paulstown. They chatted about all thing’s forestry but first let’s hear about the award Andrew won for his forestry plantation back in 2018 .