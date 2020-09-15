The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 14th September 2020

On The Way It Is…….

Wolfwalkers, Cartoon Saloon’s Animated Feature Film, set in Kilkenny City when Wolves ran free in Ireland has just this weekend had it’s World Premiere at The Toronto Film festival, Sue talks to directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart.

Physiotherapist Julie Ann Kelly was on to talk about her experience of Sepsis.

Seamus Mulrooney on his daughter’s experience of her grades downgraded in the Leaving Cert assessed grades.

Martin Rafter on Leader, what it is and how you might get involved.

We’ve the IMRO Award nominated “Women’s Bits” with Monica Hayes.

And Culture Night at Visual in Carlow.

PART ONE



PART TWO

