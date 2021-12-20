The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 20th December 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Edward Hayden, chef, broadcaster, author, teacher, man bout town joins Sue in studio and we will be joined in studio too by our colleague Edwina Grace who tells us about 2 years of baby Alice,

Noel Murphy joins us from London to tell us about his historical novel set in Kilkenny,

The Historyman, Donal Cadogan will tell us about his book, “we are Kilkenny Cats” Its hot off the presses and Sue has some copies to give away too,

Miriam Llyod celebrates 10 years of her lovely heritage Christening Generations business,

Domhnall Doyle gives the latest on Covid-19,

And Professor Muiris O’Sullibhean tells us about the great significance of Knockroe Passage Tomb in South Kilkenny as we anticipate the Winter Solstice in the Lingaun Valley.