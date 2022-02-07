The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday, 7th February 2022

The Way It Is;

Drummin Bog goes all artistic, we hear how the bog will inspire all kinds of artistic endeavors,

Pat Durkin is in with us to talk bird of the month. This month he has chosen the Kingfisher,

We hear from Marguerite Arbez, mother of Tess who was competing earlier today for Ireland in the Winter Olympics. We also hear from local historians about the Carlow Sugar factory connections which meant Tess could compete for Ireland,

Eoin Swithin Walsh looks back 100 years at Kilkenny in Times of Revolution and rumblings of the civil war to come,

And now our weekly Trees series which looks at the important role that Trees play in our lives. This week Monica visits the John F Kennedy Arboretum in New Ross Co Wexford where they grow a big collection of trees from all over the world. These trees are nice to look at and the arboretum is a beautiful place to visit but there is also research and conservation work being carried there too. The results of this work are proving to be particularly important given the weather changes we are experiencing due to global warming.