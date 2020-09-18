The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 17th September 2020 (Full Show)

On the show…

Sinn Fein Health Spokesperson and Waterford TD David Cullinane and Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan on the Covid outbreak in Dawn Meats in Grannagh in South Kilkenny.

Paddy Gardiner tells us about Bagenalstown Town Park which has won a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Carl Lynch of revise.ie on the launch of a new studying app EKKER.

Edward Hayden in studio talking blackberries and Covid 19.

Sarah Drea of Citizens information was on to help with your queries.

