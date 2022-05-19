The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 19th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

We meet some young Ukranians settled for the time being amongst us and we hear their stories of fleeing their native Ukraine and how they are getting on living in Kilkenny,

A free mental health seminar is taking place in schools in Kilkenny and more, Fiona O Malley of turn2me tells us more,

Green Cllr Maria Dollard on last night’s vote in the Dáil and her feelings about the National Maternity hospital, the suspension of two Green TDs and the slim majority the government now has,

Tomorrow is Bee day and Sue talks to passionate Bee advocate Peter Walsh.

Colaiste Eamann Rís’s Jo Brennan and Canice Hickey join Sue ahead of the weekend for Colaiste Abhainn Rí

Shem Caulfield of Thomastown River Trust on the Weir Pool