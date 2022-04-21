The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 21st April 2022

The Way It Is;

Cruise liners are back in Waterford Port with the arrival today of The Maud,

The Chair of Kilkenny Camogie talks about the Camogie community’s response to the tragic death of Kate Moran,

Ed Sheeran aficionados Shannon Redmond and Martin Bridgeman on the forthcoming concerts,

Martin Leahy with his song on homelessness and his own experience,

Pauline O’Connell’s prize for her Culm project,

And Matt O Keeffe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show,