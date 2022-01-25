The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 25th January 2022

The Way It Is;

On Tuesday’s Show,

Great prospects for Thyestes Day on Thursday, Eddie Scally of Gowran Park Racecourse tells us what he is expecting on Gowran Parks biggest race day,

Giving older people their space as restrictions are lifted, Sue talks to the Chief Executive of Alone Sean Moynihan,

Looks like the search and rescue helicopter may stay in the South East, John McGuinness TD and Liam McCabe of South East Mountain Rescue chat with Sue,

The great young artists of Ballon, Borris and Bennettsbridge National Schools,

And Dr Justin Kwong, Sue asks him is the pandemic really over.