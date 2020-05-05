The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 5th May 2020

The Arboretum in Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow is more than ready to reopen its doors on the 18th May as part of Phase 1 of the easing of Covid 19 restrictions and online sales will form a part of its service going forward says owner Rachel Doyle

KCLR Presenter John Kinsella talks about his cocooning experiences so far and how he is looking forward to getting back on his show presenting ‘Sounds Like Sunday’

Masks, gloves and wipes have all been procured in order to enable Stephen Murphy Builder Developer and his crew to go back to work safely come the 18th May under HSE Covid 19 regulations

St Leo’s Carlow student Riona Nolan joins Sue to explain how she ended up on the BBC World Service talking about letter writing

Rory Leadbetter from Jerpoint Glass Kilkenny explains how their goblets were used in the Harry Potter movies

Green Party TD for Carlow and Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan on the developments taking place to form a government with Fianna Fail and Fine Gael