The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 8th February 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear from students of Presentation Secondary school in Kilkenny about their project and take on this Safer Internet Day.

No St Patrick’s Day Parade for Carlow this year again, Bride De Róiste tells us more.

Edwina Grace reports on the Kilkenny County Council Media Briefing that took place last Thursday on various things they are working on across the county.

Simon Lewis says what choice of schools in Ireland?

Just hours to go before that Kilkenny lotto money of almost 30, 000 euro goes back into the pot, Fran Whearty gives us one more look at the winning numbers,

And a pair of beautiful owls, one male and one female found at the base of a tree in Kilkenny, we wonder what happened to them, John Carrig, Director of the Barn Owl Project tells us more.