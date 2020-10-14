The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 14th October 2020

On Wednesday’s Show, A visit to one of Kilkenny’s oldest houses now a restaurant and now of course sadly closed. Frank Curran from Petronella on this.

Anne Shorthall, Manager of Bagenalstown Family Resource Centre and Pat Crotty, Owner of Paris Texas in Kilkenny City on yesterday’s budget,

HSE Dietician Aislinn Murphy on cholesterol and the role of diet,

Brenda Cooper of The End of Life Care Committee in St. Luke’s Hospital on the Annual Remembrance Mass, To Remember those who have died in the hospital.

Shauna Mc Hugh has been to the launch of a very different Lions Appeal

And Domhnall Doyle takes us through the pretty draconian restrictions in the North of Ireland