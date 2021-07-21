The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 21st July 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show;

Jim Fitzgerald of Irish Water on the water situation in Carlow today,

We meet John Watson, father of Olympia Sam Watson and an olympian himself, on his son competing in Tokyo,

Garrett Byrne of Campagne on opening next Monday and being named Tripadvisor’s Traveller’s Choice 2021,

Martin Gibbons, former Progressive Democrats TD and son of the former Minister for Agriculture Jim Gibbons talks to me about Desmond O Malley, founder of the Progressive Democarts who has just died,

Adi Roche on a good development for orphans in Bellarus,

Bernie Kelly and Tomas Breathnach of South Kilkenny Comhaltas have launched a great video,

And Donal Fennelly of the Samaritans on what services they provide